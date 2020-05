William George Mumaw God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain. He also knew in heaven, you would never hurt again. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids and whispered, "Peace be thine." I will always love you Bill, Forever, Diane



