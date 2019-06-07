William Henry Vaughn William H. Vaughn, 69, of Marysville, Washington died April 20, 2019, in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. His heart failed him. Bill had a great big heart of gold that knew no boundaries when it came to giving. Bill was born on November 3, 1949 in Inglewood, California. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Judy; son, Alexander (Rachel) Vaughn, and one granddaughter, Indi; brothers, Jim and Ed Vaughn, sisters, Glenda, Margie and Cheryl. Please join us with your memories for a Celebration of Bill's Life, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Family Farm in Marysville, WA at 3:00-5:00pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 7, 2019