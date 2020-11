William (Bill) Henry Tiff was born on March 28, 1950 in Burwell, NE, and passed away at age 70 on October 26, 2020 in Tuscon, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janis, sister Cathy, daughter Sarah, son and daughter-in-law Andy and Danila, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter.

A Memorial will be held on November 14 at 2:00 p.m. MST on Zoom.

