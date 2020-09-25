Jim Stansberry (Pops), passed away on September 14th, 2020 from complications of Diabetes.

Jim was born on April 21st, 1936 in Everett, WA, to Bill and Juanita Stansberry, the eldest of 4 children.

Jim graduated from Monroe High School in 1954, where he met many lifelong friends and the love of his life, Joyce Davis.

Jim and Joyce were married for over 51 years, residing in Monroe, WA, where they were blessed with 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Their house was home to many people, there was always a warm meal and good conversation for anyone who stopped by.

We will never forget the wonderful times we have had in their home, in particular Christmas Eve, with many family members, friends, chaos, fun, laughter, and wonderful memories.

Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, and general outdoorsman. He worked for the Weyerhauser Co. as a Forest Tech until his retirement, and still loved to get out in the woods any chance he could.

Jim made many good friends in the Rod and Gun Club, in which he was highly active for many years.

His last hunting trip was just a few years ago, and this summer, he was able to have one last fishing trip to his property in Eastern WA. Thank you to those that helped make this possible.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce, daughter Cathy Kolrud, Parents, and sister Marnie Potter. He is survived by his brothers, Steve (Donna), Jerry (Dorothy), Sons, Ron (Veronica), Bill, and Jim (Lisa), daughter Janiece Bartelheimer, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The family would like to thank the many friends who stopped by and visited with Pops these past few years, he greatly enjoyed those visits.

There will be a family graveside service on September 25th in Monroe. A Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Puget Sound Kidney Center, 1019 Pacific Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.

April 21, 1936 - September 14, 2020