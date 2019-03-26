April 29, 1951 - March 22, 2019 Our beloved animal whisperer, Dr. William "Bill" Jay Burlingame, also known as "Dr. B", died March 22, 2019 at Providence Medical Center after a difficult fight with cancer. Bill was born on April 29, 1951 in Akron, OH to his parents, William and Virginia Burlingame. He graduated from the Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1977. He moved to Washington and opened Quil Ceda Veterinary Hospital in Marysville, WA in 1980. He devoted his life to caring for many people's cherished animals for 38 years, both locally and around the world. He continually educated himself on the latest veterinary practices with a focus on holistic medicine. He was a front-runner and mentor in integrative medicine across the veterinary community. After graduation from veterinary school, Bill married Vickie Rambo (Kachel) in 1979. They had one daughter, Erin Williams (Burlingame). Outside of his veterinary practice, Bill loved to spend time in Haines, AK where he had a cabin. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and rugby. He is survived by his partner of 5 years, Jeanne Bartels, who cared for him throughout his illness. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and James Williams; and his grandsons, Kylan and Lakin. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia. A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Bill requested donations be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 26, 2019