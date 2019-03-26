Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William Jay "Bill" Burlingame. View Sign

April 29, 1951 - March 22, 2019 Our beloved animal whisperer, Dr. William "Bill" Jay Burlingame, also known as "Dr. B", died March 22, 2019 at Providence Medical Center after a difficult fight with cancer. Bill was born on April 29, 1951 in Akron, OH to his parents, William and Virginia Burlingame. He graduated from the Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1977. He moved to Washington and opened Quil Ceda Veterinary Hospital in Marysville, WA in 1980. He devoted his life to caring for many people's cherished animals for 38 years, both locally and around the world. He continually educated himself on the latest veterinary practices with a focus on holistic medicine. He was a front-runner and mentor in integrative medicine across the veterinary community. After graduation from veterinary school, Bill married Vickie Rambo (Kachel) in 1979. They had one daughter, Erin Williams (Burlingame). Outside of his veterinary practice, Bill loved to spend time in Haines, AK where he had a cabin. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and rugby. He is survived by his partner of 5 years, Jeanne Bartels, who cared for him throughout his illness. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and James Williams; and his grandsons, Kylan and Lakin. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia. A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Bill requested donations be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.





April 29, 1951 - March 22, 2019 Our beloved animal whisperer, Dr. William "Bill" Jay Burlingame, also known as "Dr. B", died March 22, 2019 at Providence Medical Center after a difficult fight with cancer. Bill was born on April 29, 1951 in Akron, OH to his parents, William and Virginia Burlingame. He graduated from the Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1977. He moved to Washington and opened Quil Ceda Veterinary Hospital in Marysville, WA in 1980. He devoted his life to caring for many people's cherished animals for 38 years, both locally and around the world. He continually educated himself on the latest veterinary practices with a focus on holistic medicine. He was a front-runner and mentor in integrative medicine across the veterinary community. After graduation from veterinary school, Bill married Vickie Rambo (Kachel) in 1979. They had one daughter, Erin Williams (Burlingame). Outside of his veterinary practice, Bill loved to spend time in Haines, AK where he had a cabin. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and rugby. He is survived by his partner of 5 years, Jeanne Bartels, who cared for him throughout his illness. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and James Williams; and his grandsons, Kylan and Lakin. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia. A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Bill requested donations be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County. Funeral Home Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home

804 State Ave

Marysville , WA 98270-4237

(360) 659-3711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close