October 23, 1948 - June 16, 2019 William Kent Pruitt was born October 23, 1948 in Denver, CO. He passed away at home on Sunday the 16th of June, 2019, of natural causes. The only son of Calvin Pruitt and Billie Jane Sleeter. The family he leaves behind is his sister, Leanne Doering; daughter, Kari Nichole Pruitt Starks, born 1969; son, Jason Kent Pruitt, born 1973; and daughter, Alisha Marie McGlothglin, born 1991; and Aunt Ellen Pruitt. Friends he is survived by: Dannielle Farmer, David Calahan, DeWitt Wiggins, 'Jeanne Brooks, Harold and Cindy Frost, Herb and Rhoda Cargill, Emilia Cargill, Martha Cargill, Jess Brown and Linda Mount, Jim O, John and Sheri Schneider, Patty White, Nell's Rasmussen, Sherry Hume, Sara Sheskey. Kent was a Jack of all trades and worked various jobs throughout his life from a taxi driver in Reno, NV, to a machinist at Bucyrus-Erie in Illinois and finally retired working for the City of Arlington in the Maintenance and Operation Department. Kent was remembered by his family and friends (and strangers!) as loving. He was dedicated to his family and friends and always giving of his time, continually willing to lend a helping hand and never expecting anything in return. He was always lending an ear to those who just needed someone to talk to. Kent had a great laugh and quick witted humor. He was a great friend, encouraging and inspiring, urging family and friends to follow their dreams and have faith in themselves. He was trustworthy, reliable and you could always count on him to be there when he was needed. Kent was a spiritual man and died with 17 years of sobriety. He was deeply loved and dearly missed! Kent was talking to his family and friends, praising them in the morning then he left this world in the afternoon a content man. His favorite thing to say... "Lack of Power is my dilemma". God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change The courage to change the things I can And the wisdom to know the difference



