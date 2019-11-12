William L. Cope

Obituary
April 29, 1953 - October 5, 2019 William L. Cope, 66, of Everett, Washington died October 5, 2019. William (Bill) was born on April 29, 1953 in Mount Vernon, Washington. May his soul rest in peace. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. (Stribling) Cope. He is survived by his children, Christi Cope, Casey (Charles) Hawley, and William (Traci) Cope; his grandchildren, Kyle, Travis, Matthew, Ryley, Andrew, Avaree, Camron, Rachel; and great-grandson, Adreian. A celebration of Bill's life will take place November 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Snohomish, Washington. Please call or text (425) 224-0072 for the address.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 12, 2019
