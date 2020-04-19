Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Vanetta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 7, 2020, William L. (Bill) Vanetta, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home. In 1929, Bill was born in Sumas, WA, the first of two children to William Lloyd Vanetta Sr. and Winifred Elaine nee Lochbaum, followed by sister, Elaine. Born and raised in Sumas, he loved working with his uncle, Jack Lochbaum, on the dairy farm until he graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1947. Bill attended Western Washington until enlisting in the Air Force in 1950. After being discharged in 1954, he settled in Seattle and continued his education at the University of Washington where he attained a Bachelors degree in Education. In 1957 Bill went to work for New York Life's home office and worked in their Seattle, Bellevue, and Everett offices until his retirement in 1987. Bill loved the outdoors, and in 1981 he moved from Seattle to Snohomish where he built and ran a small llama farm until a 2nd retirement in 1998. Moving into "town" gave him the chance to pursue two of his favorite pastimes, golf and traveling. His hobbies and passions included woodworking, sailing, golf, hunting, gardening, traveling and having family get togethers. His children were his pride and joy. Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley aka Annie; son, Laird (Carol); daughter, Laura; son, Lance (Christina); son, Brett (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Brendan, Ashley, Brianna, Lily, Soren, Nick, Ella, and Marissa. Bill will be remembered for his love of life and family, those blue eyes, and a quick smile. There will be a family celebration of life at a later date.



