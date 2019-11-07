Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lund. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Ebenezer Lutheran Church 2111 117th Avenue NE Lake Stevens , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Lund William "Bill" Lund passed away November 2, 2019. He was born July 3, 1930, in his family's home in Swede Town which is now a part of Lake Stevens, WA. His parents were Arvid and Helga Lund. A family member still lives in the family home - five generations of love and memories. Bill graduated from Lake Stevens High School where he played all different sports. He attended Everett Community College where he played football. His team played one game at the Rose Bowl Stadium one week before the Rose Bowl game. After college, Bill joined the U.S. Army Airborne and served as the bodyguard to Brigade Commander William Westmoreland. On June 20, 1953, he married Joyce Colliver. They have two sons William Russell and Steve. In his early life, Bill had set goals and now with Joyce by his side the two of them started accomplishing these goals. Bill had always wanted to be a farmer and he wanted two farms. The first farm was on Schwarzmiller Road in Lake Stevens where he had picked strawberries when he was 8 years old. He started his dairy and milked cows for six years. This farm was a part of Bill's life for 81 years. In 1974 he started his second farm, the Royal Slope Farm, near Vantage, WA. Now Bill and Joyce had two sons to help and the four of them worked side by side spending time at both farms. In 1956 Bill started his backhoe excavation in Lake Stevens. He worked for PUD, drove a Lake Stevens school bus, and also coached young people in sports teaching them the value of good sportsmanship. Joyce passed away December 23, 1987, after helping Bill reach his goals. He married Carolyn James in 1991. After working hard from the age of 8, he started taking time off to travel. He enjoyed his Army Reunions in numerous locations throughout the U.S. Bill was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Joyce; his parents, Arvid and Helga Lund, his brother, Bob Lund, and his sister, Lorraine Adrian. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn; his son, William Russell, wife, Susan, their children, Kendall, Derek, and Sydney, and granddaughters, Chloe and Emilia; his son, Steve, wife, Jody, their children, Steven, Skylar, and Robert; Carolyn's son, Darrell Davis; son, Steve Davis, wife, Karen, their children, Lorenzo, Clinton, and Rachel; and son, Scott Davis, wife, Carrie, their children, Courtney and Tanner, and granddaughter, Dakota; and special nieces and nephews. Family is so special. Regard each day that you have with your family as a blessing! A celebration of life will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 2111 117th Avenue NE, Lake Stevens, WA, this Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:30am. Graveside service is for family only. In Bill's memory, contributions can be made to Lake Stevens High School Athletic Dept., 2908 113th Avenue NE, Lake Stevens, WA, 98258, or Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Organ Fund, 2111 117th Avenue NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258.



