William Maurice (Bill) Holm
1945 - 2020
William (Bill) Maurice Holm passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2020 at his home in Port Susan, WA. He was born in Seattle, WA on December 19, 1945 to Carl L. Holm and Wilvern P. Goldsbary. He was a graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School in 1965.
As a young man, he enjoyed scouting and music. He was a Boy Scout and Explorer Scout with his father who was an adviser to many young men. He played the accordion, the drums, and the trumpet. He had a beautiful voice but only used it when riding in the car with his sister. He worked at Boeing during the summers and when he first graduated from high school, then worked at the shipyards in Seattle as a Sheetmetal worker. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Sheetmetal Workers in Local 99 and an uptown Sheetmetalworker. He retired from this work but was not one to sit at home so worked part time at a Circle K convenience store as a cashier. He shared his love of Classic Cars with both sons. Bill loved horticulture and maintained a gorgeous array of flora and fauna around his home. It was a family gathering place once a year for extended family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and the recent death of his brother Dennis C. Holm of Ellensburg. Bill was survived by and blessed to have 3 children: Daughter Carrie J. Case (Peter), and 2 sons William Donald (Dianna), and Jeremy Joseph Holm, and two step children, Christy and John Bos. He had 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He will be truly missed by his Sister Kathy Bezold of Keller, Texas, sister-in-law Raylah Holm of Ellensburg, WA and his former spouse and best friend Patty Berglund, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials: In lieu of usual remembrances, the family suggests contributions to the American Heart Association in his name.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

December 19, 1945 - August 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
