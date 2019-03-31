Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ray Ross. View Sign

April 26, 1943 - March 22, 2019 William (Bill) Ross passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 75. Bill was born in Mt. Vernon, WA to William McKinley Garnet Ross and Marjorie Mae Hathaway. After graduating from Lynnwood High School, Bill enlisted in the US Army. After leaving the military, he joined the US Forestry Service where he worked for 42 years until his retirement. It was this job that took him to Darrington, WA, where he met and married Holley Page Greenleaf on November 20, 1972. Bill was an avid sports fan, cheering on Darrington sports teams, the Seahawks, Mariners and Huskies. He also enjoyed being outdoors whether picking mushrooms, fishing or just being out in the woods. He also loved spending time at the beach with family and playing pinochle. Bill also enjoyed being a grandpa and the time he spent with the grandkids. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Holley; his parents; and his brothers, Mike, Randy and Dave. He is survived by his sons, Patrick (Paula) Ross and Cory (Helen) Ross; his brother, Barry Ross; his grandchildren, Josh (Thaiana) Ross, Cody Ross, Gracie and Sophie Ross; and great-granddaughter, Chloe Jane Ross. He is also survived by special aunt and uncle, Barbara and Joe Greenleaf; and his brother-in-law, John Greenleaf; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on April 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Darrington Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bill and Holley Ross Memorial Scholarship set up through the Darrington Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1235, Darrington, WA 98241.



