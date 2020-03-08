Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Reedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Gael Reedy William "Gael" Reedy passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at age 77, after several years of battling dementia. Now resting in God's presence, he joins his loving wife, Mary of 48 years, who preceded him by three and a half years. Gael was born in Chicago, to William and Nona Reedy and grew up in the suburb of Wilmette with his younger brother, Skip. Gael's father was one of the founders of the Flick-Reedy Corporation, best known for it's acclaimed design, production, and sales of hydraulic power cylinders. His mother Nona was active in the community with no shortage of artistic hobbies at home including sewing, painting and even welding. Gael graduated high school from Loyola Academy, the Jesuit college prep school to which his father and soon after, Skip, would all call alma mater. He went on to earn a degree in business from John Carroll University in Ohio. Gael married Mary Frances Bernbrock in 1968 before blazing their trail out west to Seattle, WA, to begin their new life together. Following in his dad's entrepreneurial footsteps and after a brief stint in bank management, Gael opened Wood World of Lynnwood, WA, in 1978. He and Mary would work together for 25 years providing "Fine Wood Furnishings" to the community, while building a lasting reputation for business integrity along with friendly and loyal customer service. During this time they also raised two loving daughters, Katie and Megan, in Edmonds, WA. Gael was fun-loving and adventurous and perhaps best known for his quick wit and goofy sense of humor. He was humble and friendly, a gentleman who cherished his family and close friends. He loved to sail, to sing, and to get a laugh from a perfect stranger. Gael loved and served God through his parish, St. Thomas More, where he was an enthusiastic member of the otherwise Filipino choir, as well as serving on multiple committees and helping with multicultural events. His family cherishes the fact that Gael never lost his wit nor his friendly smile. Gael is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Katie and Patrice Adjibly and Megan and Mike Viskovich; his seven grand children: Elodie, Reed, Cade, Nathan, Silas, Paige, and Bryant; his brother and sister-in-law, Skip and Karen Reedy; his sister-in-law, Cele and two brother-in-laws and spouses. John and Mary Bernbrock, Chris and Yoopin Bernbrock, as well a long list of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Fair winds and following seas "Irishstorm"!



