On November 13, the angels came to take a great guy home. Bill Shineman passed away at his home peacefully on Camano Island, as he would have wanted.

Bill was born March 24, 1928 in Sugar Lake, Missouri to William and Merle Shineman. Eager for adventure, he traveled west as a teen and came to Seattle to start his adult life. He quickly got a job at Boeing where he would work for 49 years. He started as a rivet bucker on the B-17 and ended his career as VP/GM of Everett at the Boeing company until he retired July 1 1991.

Bill was a humble unique leader who genuinely cared about his people and success of the company far more than he cared about his position. He was instrumental in the start of the AOG (Airplane on ground) program that is the world standard for remote aircraft repair and return to service. He loved solving problems and taking on challenges no one else wanted. When he was named VP/GM of Everett, he was instrumental as the leader that turned the introduction of the troubled 747-400 program into success and profitability. He did this by surrounding himself with great people, making tough decisions, being honest with leadership as well as his airline customers about expectations and schedules. These characteristics were the bedrock of who he was. Bill bled "Boeing Blue" and remained proud to have been a part of its history.

Bill was a great leader, but more than that, he was a great father to Sonnie, Debbie, Melinda, Tammie and Tony. Unfortunately, Sonnie and Melinda preceded him in death. He also was a great husband to his wife Ronnee and best friend to many. He always had time to talk and listen, gave great perspective on life's challenges if asked. Bill also was funny, caring, generous, and compassionate. He loved to play cards. No matter how hard you tried, you would never beat him at cards. He always had "that smile" at the end of the game.

Bill and his wife Ronnee enjoyed his 43 years of marriage and 29 years of retirement filled with family, friends, golf, more golf and Palm Springs. He made the best bacon and egg breakfast we have ever had in our lives. His steaks were also the best you will ever eat. He became quite the cook for those two things

Bill, you will be missed more than we could ever say but you live in our hearts and memories every minute of every day.

No services will be held at this time due to Covid 19. He would want us to be safe and remember the endless great times we had together.

March 24, 1928 - November 13, 2020