William (Bill) Tyree Bell passed away on October 10, 2019 in Everett, WA with his beloved son by his side. Bill was born on January 5, 1949 in Evergreen Park, Illinois to his loving parents: Mary and Otho Bell of Rockford, Illinois. He grew up in the Rockford, IL area. Bill attended Ripon College in Wisconsin and then graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Illinois. He traveled across Europe and throughout the United States after college. Bill was a doting and caring father to one son, Tyree Bell. Along with starting his own businesses, Bill was a mail carrier and collection driver for the United States Postal Service in Lynnwood, WA. Bill and his son, Tyree, shared many wonderful memories including traveling to racing events, all things sports and, of course, their love for Mopar. Bill had a special place in his heart for his granddaughter, Ruby, who brought him much joy, happiness, and laughter. In retirement, Bill enjoyed racing, traveling, building things for his granddaughter, and rebuilding his beloved 1970 Challenger. He enjoyed spending time with his close family and friends as well. He was able to take several trips during his retirement, including a recent trip back to Illinois and Wisconsin to visit his cherished niece, Kim Fiduccia and her family. Bill is survived by his son, Tyree Bell (Mary), his granddaughter, Ruby Bell, his niece, Kim Fidducia (Joe) and her children: Zach (Jenessa), Emily (Chris), Christopher, and Nathan. Also left to cherish his memory are Clay and Diane Murphy, The Kennicott family, and the close friends who became his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4pm, at Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, on the campus of Cedar Park Church, 16300 112th Avenue NE, Bothell, WA 98011.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 17, 2019