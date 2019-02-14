Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ulrich "Bill" Legler. View Sign

Jan. 24, 1939 - Feb. 11, 2019 William "Bill" U. Legler passed away the morning of the 11th of February, 2019, not long after the grand celebration of his landmark 80th birthday. He was surrounded by the love and care of his devoted family until the very end. Bill was born January 24, 1939 in Ottertail County, MN, the son of Herbert and Elsie Legler. He was born in the midst of a true Midwest blizzard and left us in the middle of a historic Washington snowstorm. His coming into and going from this world were both acknowledged appropriately by nature, given that he was a force of it. He will be deeply missed by his huge extended Legler-Langeberg family clan and by all those who were close to him. He is survived by his wife and his rock, Linda Legler; and their two children, Tracy and Todd (Cheryl) Legler. He is survived by his grandchildren, Sarah and Rasheel Karmacharya, Megan Bernstein, Joe and MJ Maier, Thomas Legler, and Matthew Legler. His first great grandchild is due to the Karmacharya family this May. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Legler (Donna); sisters, Vivian Snow (Bill), and Betty Corter; sisters-in-law, Denise (Stan) Moore, and Shelley (Dave) Sweet as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, not to mention numerous beloved extended family members, dear friends, and strong ties to his community. Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard (Delores) and Darold (Evelyn) Legler. A longtime member of the school board in Arlington, WA, the Darrington Horse Owners Association and a resident of Grandview Community in Arlington of 55 years, Bill had rock solid ties to the local community he loved. He was also a deeply involved family man, both with his immediate and extended families and worked hard to help organize regular, massive Legler-Langeberg family reunions both in Washington and in Minnesota and an annual family gathering at his home for a homemade sausage fest. He held strongly to traditions and officiated many marriages. Bill was a card-carrying member of the Member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for nearly 60 years. An avid fan of sports, he loved his Mariners and Seahawks. Bill split his time every year between his family home in Arlington and Apache Junction, AZ and loved his time and his friends in both places. Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1717 Ole Larson Rd, Silvana, WA.



