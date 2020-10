October 3rd, 2016

A picture of you, your hammer & tools on the shelf, memories of us, the special words you would say to me, clothes in your closet, the canvas paintings and wood carvings you did, small things to the WORLD, but without your hand to hold, it is called sorrow and grief!

There are no small things in grief: it is a constant companion.

Your loving wife always, Judy "B".

William W. Benito In honor and memory