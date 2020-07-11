1/1
William Weedin
1933 - 2020
William H Weedin, "Bill", "Wild Bill" passed away peacefully on July 7th surrounded by his family. Bill was born and raised in Freeland (Whidbey Island) Washington. He is preceded in death by his father Herbert, his mother Christine , his twin Brother John and his wife Vida. He is survived by his son Mark, Granddaughter Lauren Held and Grandson Steven.

Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a custodian for the Everett School District for over 20 years. In his free time you could always find him with a fishing pole in his hand at his beloved Campbell Lake. He also enjoyed attending auto races at Seatac, Evergreen Speedway, Spanaway, Skagit, Sky Valley and Yakima Speedways. He was a very proud Grandpa to Lauren and Steven, father to Mark and husband to Vida.

Bill was one of the kindest people you would have ever known. Always quick with a joke and a smile. He was one of those guys who could walk up to the meanest dogs and they would roll over for a belly scratch. You would never see him without his Mariners cap on. He was a simple man. "Don't tell lies, don't steal and live by the Golden Rule" were the simple terms he lived by. We need more Wild Bill's in the world. You will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Dad, Husband Grandpa, Friend. You were loved by many. July 5, 1933 - July 7, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
