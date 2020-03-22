Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wilfong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





William L. Wilfong Bill Wilfong, age 79, went home to Heaven on March 7, 2020. He was born May 30, 1940, in South Gate, CA. During his youth he lived in several different states and spent his teen years surfing on California beaches. Following graduation he joined the Air Force serving in Italy and posts in the US. He was proud of his service and often spoke of his military experiences. Bill worked for several newspapers, lastly at The Herald in Everett where he made many lifetime friends and met his wife. He also worked for Payless, Sunset Wire Rope, and Safeway in Port Angeles. He married Cheryl (Kate) Easton on May 20, 1988. They lived in Port Angeles for 26 years, then moved to Tumwater. Bill loved nature, being outdoors, and traveling with his wife. Sailing, fishing, hiking, reading, and music were just some of his many hobbies. In 2003, he sailed his sailboat to Mexico where he spent six months on what he called, "The adventure of a lifetime." Bill was kind and friendly to all and was quite the entertainer – joking, singing, and telling the best stories. He is loved and will be missed by his wife, Kate (Cheryl); his children, Rebecca (Paul) Geisendorf and David (Megan) Wilfong, and their mother, Nicky Bachmann; grandchildren, Allison (Justin) Temple, Tyler Geisensorf, and Brooklynn Geisendorf; cousin, Marsha (Ron) Butterfield; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Our hearts are sad, but we rejoice in knowing we will see him in Heaven. A gathering will be held on a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020

