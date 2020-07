WILLIE "NEIL" MOSESHUMBLE ARMY VETERAN PASSED AWAY JULY 12TH, 2020 WITH HIS FAMILY BY HIS SIDE AND MANY PRAYING FROM AFAR FOR A GREAT WARRIOR "UNCLE NEIL"HE WAS BORN AUGUST 4, 1933 TO HIS LOVING PARENTS ALBERT AND ANNIE MOSES OF SNOQUALMIE WASHINGTON. RAISED WITH 13 SIBLINGS AND MANY FRIENDS AND FAMILY. A TULALIP TRIBAL MEMBER WERE HE LIVED HIS LONG LIFE.HE BEGAN HIS JOURNEY WITH HIS LOVING MOSES FAMILY. COMING FROM A LARGE FAMILY WITH GREAT TEACHINGS AND BEAUTIFUL CULTURE. HARD WORK AND DEDICATION CAME EARLY, .AFTER SCHOOL HE SIGNED UP FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD. SOON AFTER HE INLISTED IN ARMY 1952 WERE DROVE HIGHER RANKED OFFICERS. THIS SKILL LASTED A LIFE TIME DRIVING THE MOST IMPORTANT PEOPLE IN HIS LIFE. WERE HIS TREASURED MEMORIES WILL FOEVER LAST IN OUR HEARTS.LATER BEING DISCHARGED FROM THE ARMY. HE CAME HOME TO WORK AS A LOGGER, CUTTING SHAKE BOARDS. EVERY GREAT STORY HE TOLD ALWAYS INVOLVED FAMILY, FISHING AND MOUNTAIN LIFE. HIS LOVE FOR THE MOUTAINS GREW WHEN HE MET MARYA JONES MOSES HIS LIFE PARTNER OF 53 YEARS. THIS SKILL OF DRIVING CAME AS AN ART AND DEFINETLY WAS HIS BEST TRIBUTE AS ONE OF THE BEST FISHERMAN. HIS LOVE FOR THE WATER SHOWED. WERE THEY WERE THE GREATEST FISHERMAN. IT PUT TULALIP BAY ON THE MAP. PAVING WAY, OF COMMERCIAL FISHING AND SUPPORTING MARYA IN EVERY ADVENTURE. BEING A ELITE FISHERMAN WITH HIS CREW-CHILDREN BY HIS SIDE MAKING THE MOST HISTORICAL DAYS IN TULALIP BAY. HARD LABOR THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY CUTTING THE TREE DOWN THAT BUILT THE CANOES. CO-CAPTAIN AND DRIVING MARYA WAS SUCH A PASSION FOR HIM. TRAVELING AND BEING A GREAT SUPPORT TO THEIR COMMUNITY. THEIR INVOLVEMENT WITH COMMUNITY HELPED PRESERVE AND REJOICE IN OUR CULTURE. NEIL AND HIS BROTHERS HUMBLY PARTICIPATION IN SALMON CERMONIES. FINE TUNNING THERE DRUMS WITH BEAUTIFUL VOICE THE LEADING MEN AND WOMAN, TEACHING FAMILY'S FROM THE COMMUNITY. MARYA AND NEIL NEVER MISSED A FUNERAL WITH HIS GLORIOUS PRAYER SONG THAT INBEDDED INOUR HEARTS FOREVER. HE NEVER LET THAT BLESSING SONG GROW OLD, FOR IT COMFORTED HIS PEOPLE. BEING CO-CAPTAIN FOR MARYA WAS TRULY AMAZING. MARYA'S TIME WITH NEIL CAPTURED AND BUILT A GREAT FAMILY. RESPONSIBILITY WAS JUST ONE PIECE OF HIS GREATNESS. HOW HE CONNECTED WITH MARYA'S CHILDREN LEFT A BLESSING FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY. HE WAS A SMOKE HOUSE DANCER AND HIS BEST TIMES WAS WITH HIS BROTHERS AND KENNY MOSES SR SITTING AROUND A FIRE. PROUD TO BE A VETERAN HIS LONG TIME FRIENDSHIP WITH ALL PRESENT AND PAST MEMBERS OF TULALIP HONOR GUARD WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. ANOTHER TRIBUTE HE SHARED WITH MARYA BEING A GOLD STAR MOTHER BY HIS SIDE.HE WAS A ANCHOR FOR HIS FAMILY "ANGELS" ALWAYS SUPPORTING FINANCIALY NEVER ASKING MUCH FROM THEM BUT TO STAY HAPPY. HIS SMILE ALWAYS SHOWED HOW PROUD HE WAS OF HIS LOVED ONES.HIS HONEST HUMBLE QUALITY WILL BE MISSED YET NEVER FORGOTTEN. HIS CARE GIVERS AND FAMILY THAT SHARED HIS LIFE, WILL ALWAYS REFLECT ALL THOSE SHINING QUALITIES. FOR THIS BLESSING IS OUR BLESSING. HIS NEPHEWS/GRANDSONS "PALS". FAVORITE NIECE/GRAND DAUGHTER ANNA MOSES, HE ALWAYS SO PROUD OF NAME SHE CARRIES SO WELL. HE SHARED THE MOST WONDERFUL GUDIANCE AND LAUGHS WITH SOPHIA AND GOOD MEALS. MARYA AND HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH FATHER PATRICK TWOHY AND THE LATE SISTER BARBARA BEIKER KEPT US CLOSE AS FAMILY. TEACHING US PATEINCE ANOTHER STRONG QUALITY HE LEFT US TO LEARN AND GROW FROM. TERESA ALL THE GRANNY STORE VISITS AND REMEBERING BIRTHDAYS, TRAVELING AND CARING FOR HIM DAILY, HE WAS ALWAYS SO GREATFUL TIQ.WS EEDBELOVED BY FAMILY, CHILDREN, NUMEROUS NIECES, NEPHEWS AND FRIENDS. AS HIS JOURNEY STARTS AS HE TRAVELS AHEAD OF SISTER IRENE (WILSON) DANIELS. HE LOVED EVERY MOMENT SHARED WITH "IRENE MY SISTER" FAMILY-CHILDREN JOHANNA MOSES, GILBERT (JANICE) MOSES SR., APRIL (MARVIN) SMITH, RACHEL HOOD, JULIE (DARWIN) RUSSELL, VICKIE (GEORGE) TSOODLE, TERESA WHITISH AND DANIEL (LEANNA) MOSES SR.ELDER- STRENGTH THAT GROWS WITH WISE HUMLE LOVE, EVERY BIT NEIL. HE ALWAYS SEEN EVERY DAY AS A GOOD DAY. BEGINNING WITH PRAYER AND TELLING AND SHARING WITH LOVED ONES. HIS ANCESTORAL COMPASSION WAS ANOTHER GREAT QUALITY WICH HE CARED AND WAS PROUD OF ALL HE PROCEEDED: FATHER AND MOTHER ALBERT AND ANNIE MOSES. BROTHERS:GEORGE MOSES,CLARENCE MOSES,MATTHEW MOSES,DELBERT MOSES,ROBERT MOSES SR, MORGAN MOSES,LOUIE MOSES,ALVIN MOSES SR.,EARL MOSES,FLOYD MOSES SISTERS: BARBARA MOSES AND BABY LUCINDA MOSESA graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mission Beach Cemetery. August 4, 1933 - July 12, 2020