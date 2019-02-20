Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Wilma C. Tilly, age 88, died peacefully in her sleep on February 4, 2019. Wilma was born in White Salmon, WA, on November 1, 1930 to Lee Hunt and Inez Akridge-Hunt. Wilma graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle. She married James Tilly on June 3, 1950 and lived in the Greenwood neighborhood raising their two daughters, Aileen and Jolene, until moving to the Silver Lake area in 1958. Wilma worked in the retail industry for many years including Shelby Shoes, O'Neil's Jewelry, Nordstrom and Sears until retiring in the mid-1980s. Wilma was an accomplished painter who created many works of art to share with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and especially antique collecting. Following retirement Wilma and husband, Jim spent many days at local area antique auctions and traveling around the country in their RV searching for treasures. They eventually formed a small home business to sell several of their collectibles. Both Wilma and Jim were very active in the South Everett Lions Club. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, James and daughter, Aileen Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Jolene Martinis (Vince), her two grandsons, Andy Martinis and Chris Martinis (Rachel), and her special nieces, Myrna Ruegg and Judy Schiffner. Special thanks to Providence Hospice and the caring staff at South Pointe assisted living. No service is scheduled at this time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 20, 2019

