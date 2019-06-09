Wilma C. MacLeod Wilma MacLeod, 92, of Edmonds, WA, passed away on June 3, 2019. Wilma was born September 4, 1926 in Kingman, KS, and moved to the Seattle area in her twenties. She called Edmonds her home for the last 53 years. Wilma married Kenneth MacLeod in 1960, and after he passed away in 1966, she raised her two daughters, Kim and Judy, on her own. Wilma was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Seattle Sonics and Mariners. She actively participated in the Normanna Everett Sons of Norway Lodge, serving for years as lodge secretary and newspaper editor. She retired from her executive secretary job at Bumble Bee Seafoods when she was 71 and then spent her time volunteering, watching sports and visiting with friends and family. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Kim MacLeod of Lynnwood, WA, and Judy MacLeod of Coppell, TX; by her sister, Catharine Day of Garden City, KS: by her sister-in-law, Betty Hegge of Burien, WA; by 10 nieces and nephews; and by numerous great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen-Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue N., Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilma's memory may be made to: , 19031 33rd Avenue W., #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036; or to Normanna Lodge Scholarship Fund, 2725 Oakes Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019