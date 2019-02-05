Wilma R. Bloom, age 93 of Everett and Monroe, WA, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2018. Wilma was born in North Carolina but had lived in Washington for over 70 years and still carried her southern accent. Wilma will be remembered for her deep love and devotion to her family, and the strength she received from her faith. For the past 11 years, Wilma lived at Brookdale Senior Living Apartments (formerly Merrill Gardens) in Monroe; where she had many friendships and spent time helping anyone that needed assistance or just a friendly smile. Always a caretaker at heart, Wilma put the needs of others first. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Don and son, Ken Cook. She is survived by her sons, Cecil (Liz) Cook, Jim (Leah) Cook, daughter, Linda (Terry) Reitan; five grand-children, and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm, on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Apartments, 15465 179th Ave. SE, Monroe, WA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma R. Bloom.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2019