Wilma Smeenk, born January 24, 1917 in Veenendaal, Netherlands, departed this life on October 26, 2020, into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus, in Monroe, WA. She was 103 years young. Wilma lived out her faith as an example to her family. One of her greatest joys was spending time watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She had a way of making each one feel as if they were her favorite. Wilma was an avid reader. She enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels who came to visit her in her back yard. Wilma knitted hundreds of hats for refugees in Thailand and orphans in India. She was a longtime active member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe.

Wilma is survived by her children Cobie DenOuden (Gaylin) of Byron Center, MI, Dena Moore of Monroe, Albert Smeenk (Betty) of Sunnyside, Marinus Smeenk (Geri) of Sunnyside, Leonard Smeenk (Merrily) of Monroe, 16 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and 3 siblings. She will be missed deeply.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to either Monroe Christian School or New Hope Children's Home in India in care of New Hope Fellowship Church.

