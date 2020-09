Wilson Edward Brown Jr. passed away on July 31st 2020 from natural causes. He was 85 years old. after retiring from is career in Alaska he spent the remainder of his years in Marysville Wa. when he wasn't traveling the world. Although Wilson had no immediate family, He was Loved by Dan and Beth Bogart, their 5 daughters and 18 great grandchildren. he will be dearly misseed.

August 18, 1934 - July 31, 2020