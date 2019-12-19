Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Sanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred I. Sanders Sept. 15, 1930 - Dec. 15, 2019 Winifred I. Sanders, 89, of Arlington, WA, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Winnie was born September 15, 1930 in Hoquiam, WA to Lincoln L. Snyder and Florence L. Bublitz Snyder. She moved to Arlington, the second time, over 14 years ago, after she and her husband served as missionaries in Romania and the outskirts of Moscow, Russia in their late 60's and early 70's. After the death of her husband of 61 years in 2010, she continued to live at the Stilliguamish Senior Apartments where she was known for her enthusiastic hugs and love of jigsaw puzzles. She was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church, now in Marysville, WA, and was a precious, supportive member until her death. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Sanders; her son, Gerald (Jerry) E. Sanders; and three sisters, Marion Jones, Donna Buren and Bonnie Anderson. She is survived by four children, Linda Blais, Jacquie Aumiller, Larry Sanders, and Ginger Slattery; as well as two brothers, John and Larry Snyder; and two sisters, Sally Jackson and Judy Pepper. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family including 18 grandchildren, over 20 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be at Weller Funeral Home, 327 MacLeod Ave, Arlington, WA, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 14215 Smokey Point Blvd., Marysville, WA. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Missions Program of Fellowship Baptist Church.





