Winifred Mae (Deane) Surdyk Crowley Winnie peacefully passed away on the early morning of July 30, 2019 in Everett Washington at 94 years old. Born to Charles and Edith Deane October 19, 1924 in Bellingham, Washington, Winnie lived a full, vibrant life filled with family, friends, love, laughter and her strong faith in God. In September 1947, she married Elmer Surdyk and had her family (Gregory, Terrance, Bonnie, Becky). Elmer and Winnie lived in Everett for 15 years until his sudden passing in September of 1964. In 1967 she married Lawrence Crowley. They blended their families and shared their lives together for 42 years until his passing in February of 2009. Winnie enjoyed camping, especially to her favorite place, Kalaloch Beach; a special trip which started over 60 years ago with her first husband, Elmer and continues annually the last weekend in July amongst friends and family of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Winnie enjoyed live theater and magic shows often taking her children and grandchildren to special shows like the King and I, Annie and The Lion King! Winnie was active member of Snohomish First Baptist Church for over 40 years, in the recent years has been a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Everett. She loved her coffee and fig newtons. She loved to read and write, she published several books including "Home"and "Twigs" and had many poems and short stories published in magazines such as "Good Old Days" and "Country". Winnie held a career as a bookkeeper for 30 years and at age 60 went to college and graduated with a degree as a nursing home administrator. She also climbed Mt. Pilchuck on her 60th birthday. She loved to volunteer her time helping others and working at Providence Hospital in the gift shop. She is survived by her sisters, Donna (Jack) Sheeler, Dolores DeMonbrun; children, Gregory (Peggy) Surdyk, Terrance (Michele) Surdyk, Bonnie (John) Crowley, and Becky (Gregg) Snyder, Tim (Linda) Crowley, Dan (Kim) Crowley; as well as her 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. To know her was to love her, and love her we did. Services for Winnie will be held on August 7, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3332 Colby Avenue in Everett. Viewing at 10am, Service at 11am, reception following at the church. Graveside service at 2pm at G.A.R. Cemetery in Snohomish, Washington. Monetary contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church building fund.



