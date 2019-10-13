Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winston Earl (Win) Pearson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winston Earl Pearson May 11, 1933 - June 3, 2019 Winston Earl Pearson passed away peacefully and joined his wife, Barbara on June 3, 2019 at Cottage in the Meadows Hospice Care in Yakima, WA. Win is survived by his sister, Sharon Pearson of Arlington, WA; son, Michael Pearson (Lora) of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Marty Mortimer (Jim) of Naches, WA; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Win was born on May 11, 1933 to Henry and Arlene Pearson in Everett, WA. He graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1951. He excelled in sports and was a Student Body President his senior year. Win (POOCH) married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Thurston, at just 20 years old, just before joining the Army. After service, he continued his education and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Western Washington University. He worked as a teacher, school principal, and lastly, a school superintendent of Napavine Washington School District. After his retirement, he was Director of Student Teachers for Grays Harbor County as well as trying his hand at substitute teaching, while living in their retirement home at Ocean Shores, WA. Win and Barbara enjoyed a wonderful retirement life and truly loved to travel. They enjoyed numerous cruises and crossed the continent with their fifth wheel trailer. They spent several years joining friends in Peoria, AZ watching the Seattle Mariners' spring training camp and golfing. Their most cherished times were spent with family and watching their granddaughters play soccer and basketball. Win touched so many students' lives and was respected and well-liked in the small communities he served. He attended most school activities and knew most of the town residents. It is difficult to express the essence of such a good man and father. He once said that he worked very hard to make sure that his children did not go through the same rough upbringing that he experienced, and we certainly did not. Our family was a fun mix of television families. "Father Knows Best", "Leave it to Beaver", and of course "The Brady Bunch". It was fun times and he was always the provider and kept us safe and secure. During the last few weeks of his life he would ask "Who is making the decisions here?" We always truthfully told him that HE was making the decisions! Win made many right decisions throughout his life and we are so grateful. Winston Earl Pearson will be missed by many, but never forgotten. We all love you so much. Our family had a Celebration of Life for our mother two days before our father's passing. We made this gathering as a celebration of BOTH of their lives, as so many family and friends attended. No further services will be held. Please feel free to donate to Hospice (Cottage in the Meadows, 1208 S 48th Ave., Yakima WA 98908) as they were such a wonderful facility in our beloved parents' last days.



