Wm. Keith Bond

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wm. Keith Bond.
Obituary
Send Flowers

June 17,1942 - July 1, 2019 Our much loved Keith passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends, after a courageously fought battle with dementia and then a surprising diagnosis of cancer. He is loved by his wife, Jeannie (Erickson) Bond, married 55 1/2 years; son, Mark Bond; daughters, Heidi Townsend (Jesse), and Lisa Mize (John); grandchildren: Loren Townsend; Jordan Bond, Jennika Bond, Jaeden Bond; Andrew Taylor, Kayla Taylor-Johnson (Loden), Jake Taylor, Tybrina Taylor, Carter Taylor; great granddaughter, Key'Lo. Celebration is Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3pm, North Sound Church Center, Edmonds, WA. Any donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.