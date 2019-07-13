June 17,1942 - July 1, 2019 Our much loved Keith passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends, after a courageously fought battle with dementia and then a surprising diagnosis of cancer. He is loved by his wife, Jeannie (Erickson) Bond, married 55 1/2 years; son, Mark Bond; daughters, Heidi Townsend (Jesse), and Lisa Mize (John); grandchildren: Loren Townsend; Jordan Bond, Jennika Bond, Jaeden Bond; Andrew Taylor, Kayla Taylor-Johnson (Loden), Jake Taylor, Tybrina Taylor, Carter Taylor; great granddaughter, Key'Lo. Celebration is Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3pm, North Sound Church Center, Edmonds, WA. Any donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 13, 2019