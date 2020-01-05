Woodway High School's Class of 1979 that passed all too soon: Jay Baker Randy Bates George Bingaman Lois Broberg Camy (Chard) Herrick Karen Christensen Dan Dahlquist Liz Dorfner Karen Dunning Dara Ely Dean Ganwich Kelly Gross Janna Hanson Bill Hays Mary Hickman Sherri Hilby Todd Jepsen Janet Lower Kevin Pederson Mike Putnam Howie Rois Becky Romero Warren Selset Dana Snider John Tijmann Dale Uptagraph Dean Urness Mike Williams Jeff Williamson Kim Zirbes In their memory, the 40-year Reunion Committee has made a donation to the Foundation for Edmonds School District.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020