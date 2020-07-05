Yevonne Roholt Pierce Noel passed peacefully from this life into the presence of her Savior on June 15, 2020 at her home in Lake Stevens at the age of 79.



She was born on August 8, 1940, in Maddock, ND to N. Arthur and Myrtle Roholt (Slater). They moved and settled in Snohomish in 1942.



Yevonne had a deep love for and trust in Jesus as her Savior, was an avid student of the Bible, was a bold witness of her faith, and was ordained as a minister of the Gospel.



She was a caring mother who loved all of her children, grandchildren and family deeply.



Yevonne is survived by her children Shari (Joey) Banta, Toyka (Dan) Williams, Darin (KaraLee) Pierce and Clifford "Russ" Pierce Jr.(friend-Teri Macy); sister Virginia Henrickson; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and those that she considered family. She was preceded in death by her first husband Clifford Ray Pierce and second husband George W. Noel.



Memorial Service will be held at Atonement Free Lutheran, Arlington WA July 10th, 2020 at 1:30pm



August 8, 1940 - June 15, 2020



