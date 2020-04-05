August 7, 1947 - March 12, 2020 Yvonne Alice Andreason passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. She was born in Sitka, Alaska on August 7, 1947 and was the youngest daughter of the late Cecil Fred Wentz and Helen Alice Butler. Yvonne married Kit W. Andreason, a serviceman in the United States Coast Guard while serving in Sitka, Alaska. Even though the ship's captain wouldn't give them permission to get married, the department heads saw differently. They were married for 53 wonderful years. She is survived by her three beautiful children, Kenneth (Jaime) Andreason, Jason (Christina) Andreason, and Charlotte (Marc) Brisbois-Sumner; Yvonne's grandchildren, Triana Andreason, Logan Andreason, and Doug and Laura Lawrence. Funeral services will be a private gravesite service followed by a celebration of life by the family.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020