Yvonne Marie Gregory Dec. 11, 1951 - Mar. 30, 2020 On Monday, March 30, 2020, Yvonne Marie Gregory, loving aunt and partner passed away at the age of 68. Yvonne was born on December 11, 1951 in Everett, WA to Howard and Betty (Wheeler) Gregory. She attended Snohomish High School, graduating in 1970. Yvonne worked at the Everett Elks Club, holding a variety of positions over the course of 36 years and retiring as the Bar Manager, famously known as "Poopsy." It was during this time working at the Everett Elks that she met her partner, William (Bill) A. Vincent of 40 years. Yvonne raised her niece, Jodi, as a daughter and her great nieces, Amanda and Jodeanya were considered grandchildren. Yvonne was a kind-hearted, selfless, and generous woman with a nurturing warmth you felt in her presence. In particular, Yvonne had a love for children and they would grow fond of Yvonne anywhere she went with her ability to connect with youth. She was renowned for her cooking skills and was famous for her spaghetti sauce and baked beans, making these dishes for numerous events. Yvonne, Bill, and the girls enjoyed going on road trips and have many memories of those special times with her. In her spare time, Yvonne enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing a game of Bingo and occasional slot machine! Yvonne is preceded in death by her father, sister and brothers. She is survived by nieces, Jodi, Amanda, and Jodeanya; partner, Bill and his children/grandchildren; nephews, Joseph and Andrew; and extended family. We are postponing memorial services until the current crisis is resolved and a large reception is possible to honor Yvonne's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) in memory of Yvonne Gregory and her battle with cancer.



