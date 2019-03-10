Yvonne Hawkins passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a beloved Mom, Grandma, Wife, Sister and Friend. She was a longtime resident of Lake Stevens, WA, and enjoyed the last 21 Winters at her second home in Yuma, AZ, where she enjoyed playing bingo, going to "yappy hour", morning coffee and soaking up the sun. Yvonne was a Graduate of the University of Washington and was a proud Husky. WOOF. She retired from GTE after several years and was an active member of American Society of Women Accountants (ASWA). She was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her children: Greg, Rick and Leanne; the children of her husband; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grand-children. Yvonne loved flowers. Her family would love it if you'd honor her memory by sharing flowers with someone in your life. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Noon at Fathers House Church, 402 South Granite Avenue, Granite Falls, WA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Hawkins.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019