1/
Yvonne Meidinger
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Yvonne Meidinger, 84 of Edmonds, WA died of complications from a stroke July 16, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Yvonne was born on October 16, 1935 in Port Angeles, WA to Earl and Velma Powell. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953. Yvonne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years Marvin. She is survived by her daughter Debra, Her son Kevin, son-in-law Jeff, her grandchildren, Amanda Lee and Brenden Darvin, Sister Betty Huntington and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Yvonne was a God fearing person, loved to go to church and adored her grandchildren immensely. Due to the Covid19 there will be a limited graveside service on Friday, July 24, 2020 at noon at Floral Hills Cemetery, Lynnwood, with a celebration of her life at Edmonds United Methodist Church at a later date. October 16, 1935 - July 16, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
4256721800
Memories & Condolences

