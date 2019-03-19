Zenas Edward (Ed) Zeine Zenas Edward Zeine passed away on March 1, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1930 in Chillicothe, Illinois. He enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from high school and served as a hospital corpsman. He settled in Cordova, Alaska in 1979 to serve as their hospital administrator and retired in 1990. Ed gave back to his community of Cordova in many ways, serving as mayor, acting city manager and on many local boards. He was active in the American Legion, Masonic Lodge and the Fraternal Orders of Moose, Elks and Eagles. He was an avid hunter, trapper and sport fisherman. He was an amazing cook and his barbecued salmon was legendary. He organized a popular kids' fishing derby and enjoyed it for 20 years. Ed and Elaine married in August of 1974, and together they had a blended family of seven children: Carolyn Zeine of Arlington, WA, Daniel Zeine of Auburn, WA, and Patrick Zeine of Langley, WA; Eric Blanco of Los Angeles, Michael Blanco of Federal Way, WA, Scott Blanco of Federal Way, and Bradley Blanco of Lake Tapps, WA. Ed leaves behind his children; sister, Helen Pinkston; five grandchildren and three great grand-children. Ed was laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on March 18, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 19, 2019