A. Bruce Pop Simcock, 86, of Swansea, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of sixty-four years to Louise (King) Simcock. Bruce was born in Swansea the son of the late Earl and Edith (Armitage) Simcock. He graduated from Joseph Case High School class of 1950. Mr. Simcock worked on his family farm the original Simcock Brothers Dairy Farm in Swansea for many years, retiring in 1976. Pop enjoyed being with his family, gardening and riding his motorcycle. Survivors besides his wife are to daughters: Laurie L. Caron and her husband William; Elaine S. Desmarais and her husband Steven all of Swansea; two sons: Steven J. Simcock and Gary B. Simcock both of Swansea; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a sister: Eunice Burke of Fall River; a brother: George Simcock of Swansea; along with several nieces and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9am to11am with a Funeral Service following at 11am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Swansea Animal Shelter,68 Stevens Road, Swansea.
Published in The Herald News on July 22, 2019
