Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
A. Rose Gagnon

A. Rose Gagnon Obituary
A. Rose Gagnon, age 85, of North Dartmouth, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. She was the wife of Charles E. Gagnon, and daughter of the late Albert J. and Mary Jane (Sullivan) Beauchesne. She was a seamstress for Halee and Rochelle Apparel. Rose was a devout Catholic whos spirit and vitality will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, painting, scratch tickets, going to casinos, watching Jeopardy, and gathering with family and friends. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Paul A. Gagnon (husband Kenneth M. McIntire), and Jacqueline Cabral, (husband Robert A.), sister Claire Guilemette, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Charles Beauchesne. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, October 26th here at 8 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Georges Church at 9 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Friday, October 25th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 23, 2019
