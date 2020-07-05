1/1
Abel P.Santos
Abel Pereira Santos, age 60 of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home. Born in So Roque, So Miguel, Aores, Abel was the son of the late Vitorino & Maria (Pereira) Santos. Prior to retiring, Abel worked for Raposa Construction Co. as a laborer, and he was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Grenada Rescue Mission. His hobbies include being with family, fishing, cooking, and crossword puzzles. Survivors include his three Daughters: Melanie Hanna (husband Brendan) of Somerset, Melissa Baran (husband Adam) of Fall River, and Magan Helley of New Bedford; Siblings: the late Humberto Herbie Santos, John Santos (wife Carol) of Fall River, Merces Brum (husband Robert) of California, Victor Santos (wife Mary) of Taunton, and Joseph Santos (wife Marlene) of Fall River; Seven Grandchildren: Trinity, Adley, Caitlin, Cole, Macey, Evelyn, and Gemma; many nieces & nephews. Abels funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, July 7th here at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 11:00 AM. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, F.R. Calling hours on Monday, July 6th from 4-8 PM. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 5, 2020.
