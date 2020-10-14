1/1
Adam S. Fraser
Adam S. Fraser, 41, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fall River the son of James K and Donna (Margetta) Fraser. Adam was a part of the 1997 graduating class at BMC Durfee High School and had taken courses at UMASS Amherst, BCC and Bridgwater State University. He began working for Family Services Association in Fall River as a therapeutic mentor for over twenty years and most recently as a re- engagement specialist at the Resiliency School for the Fall River School Department. Adam was known for his big hugs and his big heart! He was a long time member at Bakers Beach, who also enjoyed going to concerts, watching 80s movies, trivia and studying history. He was an avid football fan and was also proud to be an organ donor. Survivors besides his parents are his two sisters: Kellie Fraser Garcia and her husband Glen of Fall River and Kayla A. Ouellette and her husband Thomas of Fall River; his nieces and nephews: Sophie, Maxwell, Henry and Hadley; two uncles: Donald Margetta of California and Robert Margetta and his wife Claire of Fall River; five cousins and their families, along with his plethora of friends that he considered his family. Calling Hours for Adam will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 9am in Holy Name Church , 709 Hanover Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. (Social distancing and facial coverings are required and being followed at the funeral home and the church, the funeral home staff will guide and assist everyone who is attending). Burial will be private. Please visit Adams tribute page to sign the register book (available online only) and to watch the live internet service-cast at www.hathawayfunerals.com. In Adams memory his family ask instead of donations to extend an act of kindness toward another person.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to Adams family. I worked with Adam at OCY. Adam was a kind considerate person always ready to help anyone in anyway he could. He was a wonderful role model and support to the many children he worked with. Adam made a positive impact on the lives of everyone he met. Gone to soon. Rest In Peace Adam.
Tammy Gardullo Kreiner
Tammy Gardullo Kreiner
Coworker
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
