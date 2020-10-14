Deepest Sympathy to Adams family. I worked with Adam at OCY. Adam was a kind considerate person always ready to help anyone in anyway he could. He was a wonderful role model and support to the many children he worked with. Adam made a positive impact on the lives of everyone he met. Gone to soon. Rest In Peace Adam.

Tammy Gardullo Kreiner

