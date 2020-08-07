Adelaide A. (Costa) Martin, 90, of Westport, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Angelo M. Pacheco. Mrs. Martin was born in Westport, daughter of the late Manuel and Mary E. (Travers) Costa and had been a lifelong resident of the town. In her youth, Adelaide worked alongside her siblings on her parent's dairy farm. She was forever a farm girl in her heart. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the field of health care. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport and a lifelong member of the Holy Ghost Club, Westport. Adelaide was a loving grandmother and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her son: Richard P. Martin and his wife Debra of Westport; her daughter: Valerie A. Martin of Westport; 3 grandchildren: Prudence Jones, Taylor Martin and Elicia Bridges; 5 great grandchildren: Abbey, Nicholas, Quinton, Thayer and Easton; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jenny Pacheco, Evelyn Peixe, Beatrice Connors, Albertina Santos, Alice Rego, George Costa, John Costa and Mary Medeiros. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, hospice memorial donations may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com