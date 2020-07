Adele Deforitis (1924- 2020) of Fall River (formerly of Tiverton), passed away peacefully this year and leaves behind her only son Jeffrey Moreau. She was a graduate of Durfee High school as well as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a kind and generous person who suffered from quiet dignity but never said anything disparaging about anyone. There will be a private ceremony honoring her life at Horseneck Beach in September.



