Adele Gloria (Silva) Corey, 89, a life long resident of Rehoboth, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Raymond Corey. A daughter of the late John Silva and the late Olga (Medeiros) Silva, she graduated from Case High School in Swansea, and later worked as a bookkeeper for the former Sunnybrook Farms Dairy. Adele was a communicant of St. Dominics Church in Swansea, and a member of the Rehoboth Senior Citizens. She was an avid reader, a feisty checkers player, and enjoyed cooking, crosswords, sewing, knitting, crocheting, a good mystery, and shows at PPAC. Above all, she was devoted to her family. She was the devoted mother of her son John R. Corey, and his wife Barbara of Rehoboth; and her daughter, Charlene Corey Rudis of Rehoboth; the devoted grandmother of Kristin Corey, Bryan Corey, Kevin Corey, Alysia Rudis, Michelle Donahue, and Elizabeth Rudis; and her great grandson, Daniel Donahue, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved feline companion Kitty. Adele was also preceded in death by her brother Edmund Silva and son-in-law John Rudis. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset; with an 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dominics Church, GAR Highway, Swansea. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary