Adele Marie (Torres) Rose, 93, of Dighton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Adele was born September 29, 1926 and spent her life in Dighton, Massachusetts, a town she loved and where she was deeply involved in the community. A graduate of Dighton High School, Adele also studied at Bridgewater State College. She was the Postmaster of South Dightons post office for many years. Together with her husband Clinton, she ran the former Dighton Red & White Market. Over the years she made many cherished friends throughout the area. A lover of all things musical, Adele was an avid pianist and the longtime organist and choir director for the former St. Peters Church in Dighton. She was active in St. Peters Womens Guild and St. Vincent DePaul as well as other Catholic organizations. One priest at St. Peter's affectionately called her 'Mrs. Dighton.' After the closure of St. Peters she became a communicant of St. Patricks Church in Somerset. Adele had many interests including being outdoors, driving, reading, knitting, cooking, and sports. She was a longtime, proud season ticket holder for Providence College athletics and never missed a Red Sox game on TV. She will be remembered for her faith, her humor, and her abiding love of her family and friends. Adele is predeceased by her parents Frank C. and Wilhelmina (Carvalho) Torres, her beloved husband of 60+ years Clinton Rose, and her brother Francis (Sonny) Torres of Dighton. She is survived by her son Michael S. Rose and his wife Nancy (Irace) of Dighton, four grandchildren who she lovingly called 'her kids,' Kathleen Rose, Michelle Gargasz and her husband Joseph, Lauren Rose, and Michael A. Rose, her great-grandson Theodore Gargasz, and a second great-grandson Calvin Gargasz (who is due to arrive very soon). She is also survived by her sisters Estelle Rose and her husband Robert of Rehoboth and Elizabeth Hebert and her husband Vincent of Somerset, sister-in-law Dorothy (Bleau) Torres of North Dighton, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, her funeral and interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sacred Heart Seniors, 118 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020