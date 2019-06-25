Adrian J. Dauphin, age 77, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 peacefully at his home in Fall River with his family at his side. He was the husband of Joan Dowling to whom he was married for 19 years. B orn in Fall River a son of the late Adrian and the late Mary (Pruchnik) Dauphin, he was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School he earned a Masters degree in Education from Bridgewater State College, was 5 credits short of earning a second Masters in Mathematics from Providence College and a member of MENSA. In his early years he worked at the Westport Yacht Club and at the Childrens Home in Fall River. A math and history teacher at Morton Middle School for 11 years he was then a Guidance Counselor at the Talbot Middle School for 33 years. An active man he played handball throughout the country and loved gardening. He enjoyed traveling to Bermuda, Horseneck Beach, his Austin Healey and Corvette, his late cats, Maxxi and Minni, and being a member of the Over the Hill Gang. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Amy B. Bettencourt and her hus- band Michael of Portsmouth, RI; cousin, Christine and his aunt, Phyllis Pruchnik. He was father of the late Mark A. Dauphin. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 3:00 | 7:00 PM. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary