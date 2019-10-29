|
|
Agnes (Robinson) Connor, A.K.A. Robin Paul, 92, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the widow of Richard Connor. A graduate of St. Anne's School of Nursing Class of 1948, she was the first Director of Nursing for Country Gardens Nursing Home, Swansea. Robin also worked as a supervisor at various nursing facilities in the area. She leaves four children, Cindy (Bernard) Pinardi and her husband Russell, Scott Paul, FRPD, Retired, Doug Bernard, Pamela Livingstone and her husband Fred; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two nieces, JoAnn Payton O'Beirne and Arlene Payton King; a nephew, Paul Payton; She was the mother of the late Lauren E. Paul, the daughter of the late DeWitt and Anne (Drumm) Robinson and the sister of the late Marie Payton and Justine Lawton. Private arrangements were entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 29, 2019