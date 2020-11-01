Agness (Ferry) Massey, 84, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Clifton Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of Edward J. Massey, III. Born in Swansea, a daughter of the late John Ferry and the late Emily (Costa) Ferry, she worked for 35 years at Reed & Barton in Taunton, and served for many years as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts when she was raising her children. She was a communicant of St. Patricks Church, Somerset. She is survived by two sons, Edward J. Massey, Jr and his wife Denise of E. Freetown, and John P. Massey and his wife Cynthia of Taunton; two daughters, Catherine A. Massey-Hallene and her wife Jessica of Somerset, and Theresa I. Pilotte and her husband Dennis of Swansea; three brothers, John Ferry of Rehoboth, Edward Ferry of Swansea, and the Rev. James Ferry of Oklahoma; six sisters, Anne Tripp of Somerset, Emily Monteiro of Dighton, Irene King of Westfield, Evelyn Jones of Florida, Catherine Vecchio of Southwick, MA and Patricia Moniz of Somerset; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements to be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinson.com
.