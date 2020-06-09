Agnes Oliveira, 80, a longtime resident of Swansea and previously of Palm Bay, FL, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Carvalho Grove Care Center, Fall River after a long illness. She was the widow of Daniel Oliveira. Born in St. Michael, the Azores, a daughter of the late Joseph Benfeito and the late Inez Benfeito, she worked as a seamstress and supervisor for the former Bradley Scott Mfg. for over 25 years. She was a devoted communicant of St. Louis de France Church, Swansea for much of her life. Agnes is survived by two sons, James Pereira and his wife Christine of Somerset, and Keith Pereira of Spokane, WA; two brothers, Vincent Benfeito of Somerset and Charles Benfeito of Florida; two sisters, Irene Bernier and Fatima Waslowski both of Florida; four grandchildren, Constance, Melissa, Lauren and Jacqueline; and a longtime friend Freda Saber. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Leite. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 11 at 10am in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea. Burial will follow at the Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, 4-6pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.