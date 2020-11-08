1/1
Agnes Raposa
Agnes (Vago) Raposa, age 100, of Fall River, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond Raposa. Born in Maryland Heights, MO, she was a daughter of the late Camilo and Pauline (Columbini) Vago. Agnes worked as a Seamstress for Holly Curtain Manufacturer, she was a member of St. Jean the Baptist and the Holy Rosary Ladies Guild. She loved to go dancing. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling & was a talented crafter, she was an excellent cook & hosted many memorable holiday parties. Agnes is survived by her children, Josephine A. Houghton (Robert) of Fall River and Raymond J. Raposa (Dorri) of Chestnut Hill, two grandsons, Russell Houghton (Anne) and Mark Houghton (Denise) and one great-grandson, Alexander Houghton. She was predeceased by her siblings, Henry, Marie, Angelo, Bill, Joseph, Louis and Virgil Vago and Josephine Boulanger and Lee Zarina. Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Agnes honor may be made to, The Fly Foundation, 550 Locust St., Fall River, MA 02720 or The Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or The Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
