Agnes (Kishko) Saber, 90, of Fall River, passed into eternal rest on March 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Herbert G. Saber. She attended Central High School in Paterson, New Jersey. Agnes had been employed by Dumont Television in Patterson and Kearfott Technologies in Woodland Park, New Jersey prior to moving to Fall River. She is survived by two sons, George Saber and David Saber (wife Pamela); three grandsons, Zachary Saber, Aaron Saber and Evan Saber; one brother, Charles Kishko (wife Nancy) and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Kooz and Louis Kishko and the daughter of the late George and Jenny (Sawaney) Kishko. Her funeral service and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 22, 2020