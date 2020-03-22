Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Saber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Saber


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Saber Obituary
Agnes (Kishko) Saber, 90, of Fall River, passed into eternal rest on March 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Herbert G. Saber. She attended Central High School in Paterson, New Jersey. Agnes had been employed by Dumont Television in Patterson and Kearfott Technologies in Woodland Park, New Jersey prior to moving to Fall River. She is survived by two sons, George Saber and David Saber (wife Pamela); three grandsons, Zachary Saber, Aaron Saber and Evan Saber; one brother, Charles Kishko (wife Nancy) and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Kooz and Louis Kishko and the daughter of the late George and Jenny (Sawaney) Kishko. Her funeral service and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -