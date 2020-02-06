|
|
Aimea "Mae" (Baraby) Mercier, 103, of Fall River, wife of the late Ernest Mercier, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A former sewing machine operator for Seal Sac and Bowmark, she was a member of the former St. Jean Baptiste Parish, past president of it's Woman's Guild and a recipient of the Marion Medal. She enjoyed knitting and word searches, but her greatest love was spending time with her family. She is survived by two children, Ernest Mercier (wife Eleanor) of Tiverton and Yvette Deschenes (husband Robert) of Fall River; three grandchildren, Debra Mercier, Robert Deschenes and Monique Robinette; three great-grandchildren, Charles C. Peters, Brianna Deschenes and Cameron Deschenes; three great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Celeste Peters, the daughter of the late William and Celina (Gervais) Baraby and sister of the late Lovie, Antonio, Albert, Rene, Adrien, Leopold Baraby and Rita Amiot. Her funeral will be held Monday at 8:45 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anne's Hospital, School of Nursing Alumni Educational Fund PO Box 85, Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 6, 2020